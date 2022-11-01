Janhvi Kapoor on Mili's Box Office clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot & film with Jr NTR on wishlist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor kicked off the final leg of her film promotions with a bang. The actress, who has been out and about promoting her upcoming film 'Mili', expressed her desire of working with South superstar and RRR fame Jr NTR. Based on true events, "Mili" is the Hindi remake of the (year) Malayalam movie "Helen". The survival drama follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. With "Mili", the aim was to take the story of "Helen" to a larger audience.

Remakes of films from the south industry have always been attempted in Bollywood, but of late, such movies have struggled to make a mark at the box office. Movies such as Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey and "Vikram Vedha", headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, clocked dismal numbers at the ticket window. According to Janhvi, the intent behind a movie's adaptation plays an important role.

"I have worked in remakes earlier as well. I believe when the intention behind a film is honest, then the movie turns out good and the audiences also appreciate it. If the filmmaker's agenda to remake a film is to take the story to more audiences, it is good. Such a movie will also work well. But if the aim is to capitalise on a movie's success in the domestic market and earn money by adapting it in Hindi, it is not the right intention," she said.

Janhvi wants to do a film with Jr NTR

Adding to this, Janhvi Kapoor wished to work with actor Jr NTR. "I have several times said that I would definitely work in South movies. I grew up watching south films. The songs, the way the actors portray their characters, and the way they present their actors. The way they get connected with the audience, I think I am a huge fan of South cinema. This is probably one of the reasons for which I have done several remakes. I hope, I get the chance to work in South movies. I will certainly jump immediately. One actor with whom I would like to work with is Jr NTR Sir.

Janhvi Kapoor on Mili's Box Office clash with Phone Bhoot

Talking about her film's box office clash with "Phone Bhoot", starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's "Double XL", the actress said, "It is exciting because after a long time audiences will have to choose among three films. For a long time, there were no movies being released in theatres. All the three films are different from each other. Obviously, I hope the audiences like my film the most. But objectively speaking, all the movies look exciting. wish them all the best."

Speaking of Mili, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the main roles. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor and it is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

