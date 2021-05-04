Janhvi Kapoor gives clarification about her latest Maldives photoshoot pictures, calls it 'pre-committed post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TRAVELANDLEISUREINDIA Janhvi Kapoor gives clarification about her latest Maldives photoshoot pictures

Actress Janhvi kapoor broke the internet as her pictures from her latest photoshoot from the Maldives went viral. The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect body in bikinis and swimsuits. The actress featured on the cover of a magazine and shared the picture on her Instagram. However, Janhvi clarified that the picture was taken before the Covid situation.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong."

With the surge of the second wave of Covid19, many countries like Germany, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Bangladesh, Canada, and Maldives have restricted travellers from India. The tweet by the Ministry of Tourism read, "With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience."

Just before that, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others had visited the beautiful islands and shared pictures.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a fun reel with her friends from Maldives. It shot through a window and Janhvi and her friends were seen dancing one by one. They also did a group dance at the poolside, at the end of the reel. "I really wish we were cooler than this but," she wrote. The reel received more than 98,000 likes in just an hour.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".

The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans. After the completion of the shoot, she had jetted off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi.