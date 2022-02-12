Follow us on Image Source : PRABHAS James: Prabhas says Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'will be special for millions'

A power-packed teaser of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' was released as a treat to his fans on Friday. Excited and emotional, South superstar Prabhas penned a heartfelt note for the late actor's movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared the poster of Puneeth's upcoming film 'James' and wrote, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

For the unversed, this film would be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29 2021. The action teaser of 'James' has lived up to the expectations of the diehard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar. On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster of James, featuring his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar.

The poster has Puneeth geared up in an armed forces uniform with the backdrop of a battleground. Seemingly Puneeth will be essaying the role of a soldier in the film. Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar.

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, 'James' features Priya Anand as the leading lady and also Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. The film will release in theatres on Puneeth's 47th birth anniversary that is March 17, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: