Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar gets a cheque, Porsche car from Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran

Jailer has become the first Tamil cinema to create new milestone records. The Production house Sun Pictures took to social media to state that the head Kalanithi Maran gifted a brand new BMW and gave a cheque of Rs 100 crore to actor Rajinikanth sharing the profits of the film. Now following Rajinikanth, Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar has recieved a cheque and brand new porsche car from the movie producer. They wrote in the caption, "Mr.Kalanithi Maran congratulated @Nelsondilipkumar and handed over a cheque to him, celebrating the Mega Blockbuster #Jailer. #JailerSuccessCelebration."

CEO of Sun Pictures and financier of 'Jailer' Kalanithi Maran also met with Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence on August 31. Rajinikanth had signed the 'Jailer' contract with Sun Pictures on a profit-sharing basis in addition to his pay. Kalanithi gave Superstar a bouquet of flowers and a cash out of his part of the money.

The theatrical release of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' has been a smashing success. The film has already been in cinemas for three weeks and has grossed more than Rs 300 crore in India. The film is said to be one of 2023's highest-earning films. Jailer is an action entertainer and recieved a lot of praise and the film cast included Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Tiger Shroff, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Jaffer Sadiq among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

