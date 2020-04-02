Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackie Shroff stuck between Pune-Mumbai, says ‘Tiger, Ayesha are at home, I could have gone too'

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is away from his family as he is stuck somewhere between Pune and Mumbai. The actor on Thursday, shared a video on social media asking his fans to spend quality time with their families during the coronavirus lockdown. He captioned the video saying, "Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus." In the video, Jackie Shroff asked his fans to chill and also thanked them for showering him with love.

He says, "Main ek chaal ka ladka tha, ab bhi mera dil chali ka hai." He further said, "Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home."

Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus. https://t.co/EsIe6iCgAh — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 2, 2020

While Jackie is stuck at his house between Pune and Mumbai, his son Tiger Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff are at their Mumbai residence. Tiger has been very active on social media and keeping fans entertained with his videos.

Thursday Night Plans! Attending the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere. Watch The Lion King & the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian with me live on 2nd April at 6 PM on @HotstarPremium. Which one are you guys more excited for? Don't forget to subscribe! @HotstarVIP pic.twitter.com/Sc37PXIgNF — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Jackie Shroff shared with his fans that he has contributed to the cause of daily workers who are suffering due to the nationwide lockdown. He tweeted, "I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online."

I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/E4K2xH7KN7#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC #StayHomeStaySafe @ArtofLiving pic.twitter.com/Qy9ZnYkgoI — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff were recently seen together in the film Baagh 3. It was the first time that the father-son duo shared the screen space.

