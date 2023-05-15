Is Vicky Kaushal 'kanjoos' in real life? Actor shares funny incident with wife Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Is Vicky Kaushal 'kanjoos' in real life? Actor shares

Vicky Kaushal impressed the fans yet again with his comedy and bluntness on the screen as the trailer of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released on Monday. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and shows the two flip sides of a marriage. In the trailer, Vicky is seen playing a miser. When asked if the actor is a 'kanjoos' in real life, Vicky Kaushal confessed that he is a little miser.

Vicky Kaushal at the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch recalled an incident with his wife Katrina Kaif that proved that he is a kanjoos. The actor revealed that Katrina wanted a bar at their house. When she selected the design and showed him how much it costs, the actor said that he was shocked to see the price and would rather stand and serve people himself than build the bar in the house.

Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he loves eating leftover rajma chawal but otherwise, he gets anxious when food gets wasted.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sharib Hashmi. Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar." The film is scheduled to release on June 2.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning their first baby. When the actress appeared at Arpita Khan's Eid party, there were speculations that Katrina was already pregnant. However, the actress rubbished the rumours and reportedly said, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

