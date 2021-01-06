Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURURANDHAWA Is Guru Randhawa engaged? His latest photo with mystery girl hints at 'new beginning'

Everyone is eager to hear just the good news in 2021 and we think another one is here! We are talking about none other than Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa whose latest Instgaram picture has come under the radar of his fans. It is being speculated that the 'Suit Suit' singer has got engaged as he is seen holding hand of a mystery girl who is wearing a lehenga and has her face hidden. Well, no official announcement has been made yet but looking at the photo, it seems that Guru has joined the list of celebs who got hitched this year including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and screenwroter Kanika Dhillon who ties the knot a few days back.

Coming back to Guru's latest Instagram post, it was also the caption thatcaught the public eye as it spoke about something new coming up in his life. He worte, "New Year, New Beginnings." In the same, he was seen wearing a black coloured Pathani suit while the girl was seen in an orange attire.

Have a look:

If you think that was enough, the post had congratulatory comments from many of his industry friends like Arvind Khaira, Juggy D, and others. Well, we are sure that he will open up about the fact not Slowly Slowly but super soon.

For the unversed, he was last seen in Badshah’s ‘Heelien Toot Gayi’ and will soon bring a new song for his fans. Hinting about the same, he shared a post and wrote, "Next music video looking great."

Recently, he grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons when he was one of 34 celebrities arrested and subsequently released on bail by Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms at a club here. His team on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

-With IANS inputs