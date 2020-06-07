Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil share throwback photos depicting actor's love for nature

Bollywood lost one of its finest stars, Irrfan Khan, on April 29 due to colon infection. Ever since his fans, as well as his family including wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, have been remembring him by sharing throwback photos of the late actor. Yet again, they did the same by sharing another set of old pictures of the Angrezi Medium actor depicting his love for nature. Sutapa in her post shared the photo of a tree that her late husband had planted in 2016, in Uttrakhand while Babil took to social media to write about how his father had a strange understanding of rain.

Sharing the pictures of the tree on Facebook, Sutapa wrote alongside, "What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees#irrfan#worldenvironmentday#ahanaresorts#kaladungi."

While the actor's son penned down a long post alongside a picture of him sitting by the side of a camel. The post read, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Recently, Sutapa shared photos of Irrfan and cherished the memories with him when Mumbai witnessed its first rain. Sutapa wrote, "Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us." She shared a photo of Irrfan peeping from the grass while enjoying in the lake.

She even wrote a heart-touching note in his memory on his first month death anniversary which read, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan was suffering from a rare neuroendocrine tumour for the last two years. He had rushed to London in 2018 for treatment and returned last year to finish the shoot of his last film Angrezi Medium. The film released on the OTT platform and was much loved by the viewers.

