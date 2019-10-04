Hrithik Roshan starrer War’s opening box office collection leaves father Rakesh Roshan spellbound

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan on War's Day 1 BO collection

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is in the top of his game currently. The actor was last seen in the biopic of Maths wizard Anand Kumar and earned much praise for his performance. He even managed to shine at the box office. And now, with his latest release War, the actor has broken all records. With the first day collection of the film crossing Rs 50 cr mark has made it one of the highest grosser of 2019. While the star cast is elated with the success, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan has also revealed that he is very proud.

While talking to Spotboye about the opening day success of his son Hrithik Roshan’s latest film, Rakesh Roshan said, "It is a very proud moment. I congratulate the entire YRF team to have hit the bull's eye. War is a super entertainer." Also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, War has emerged as the highest first day grosser of 2019. It has even broken the records of the films like Thugs Of Hindostan, Avengers Endgame, Happy New Year, Sanju, Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Chennai Express.

Revealing the box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [‪#GandhiJayanti‬] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling Day 1 total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count.” War collected Rs 53.34 cr on its opening day.

War already had a lot of buzz around it since it was the first time that Tiger and Hrithik were seen together on the big screen. The two actors have been known for their dance and action in the movies and their coming together worked like magic for the film. Well, this is just the first-day collection, the first weekend is yet to come and it is expected that the film crosses the 100 cr mark in the first weekend itself.

