Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Hrithik Roshan's cute reaction to Sussanne Khan's 'I think I am a boy' post will melt your heart

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Wednesday shared her picture and gave an interesting caption to it. Dressed in a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and a white shirt, Sussanne Khan can be seen clicking a mirror selfie in her latest post. "Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy," she wrote in the caption. She added the hashtags like #wednesdaymood and #genderfluid.

Many popular celebrities including Raveena Tandon, dropped their comments on Sussanne's post. One that caught our attention was Hrithik Roshan's cute remark. Hrithik wrote, "Hahaha, nice pic," followed with a clapping emoji.

Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for a few years. Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

During the lockdown in 2020, Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back with Hrithik Roshan to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to his social media, Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for Sussanne. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.

"It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps .

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he wrote.

Along with the post, he uploaded a picture of Sussanne sitting in bed, sipping off a coffee mug. "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik added.

On the work front, Hrithik is soon going to start shooting for the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama 'The Night Manager'. He will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the blockbuster film Super 30.