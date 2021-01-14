Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan is the ultimate 'Daddy Cool' and this latest video with sons Hrehaan & Hridhaan is proof

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a beautiful video featuring him with his two sons on Thursday, which marks 21 years of the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The 'Kaabil' actor who is often seen spending quality time with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan is famous as one of the most doting dads among all the Bollywood fathers. Taking it to his social media handles, the 47-year-old star posted a clip of himself cycling with his sons.

In the video, Roshan is seen sporting his super luxurious John Hatter cap with the tag 'The King' and his dashing jet black sunglasses. Hrithik captioned the video using the hashtag "#daddycool". As the trio enjoys their ride in an undisclosed destination, the words "High on love" appear on screen.

Thursday marks 21 years of release of Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a blockbuster that would establish his stature as a superstar. The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik's new film Fighter was announced on his birthday this year, on January 10. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Hrithik's 2019 blockbuster War.