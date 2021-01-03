Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan is entering 2021 with new skills. Any guesses?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has started the year 2021 with a new skill of flying a drone. Hrithik posted a video on Instagram. The clip featured Hrithik and his friends lying on grass while the "War" actor is flying a drone, which also features a camera.

"Entering 2021 with new skills #Droneselfies," Hrithik wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film "Vikram Vedha".

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.