‘Hrithik Roshan is a chameleon’: Siddharth Anand says discussing his role in War and Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating for the third time in Fighter after Bang Bang and War. The duo makes sure to provide audiences with value for their money at theaters and keep them hooked to the screens. Hrithik's characters in Bang Bang and War are vastly different from what he portrays in Fighter. In a recent interview, filmmaker Siddharth Anand discussed how he manages to switch the actor between roles to ensure that the personas shine out.

Speaking to India Today, Siddharth said, "It's my third film with him and each of my characters has been really different. Rajveer and Kabir are two different people and their personalities are completely opposite. And Patty, the character that he is playing in Fighter, he's made it his own. And he's like a chameleon. He just adapts and becomes that character for that one year. He brings a certain genuineness to it that can last throughout a franchise. So it's not just made up for that moment, he becomes that person."

He further stated, "So Patty is something we have really worked hard on to make sure it is different from Kabir and Rajveer. It's really exciting to see him transform like that. He puts in a lot of effort. And it's a dream for a director to have an actor who just submits himself to that film for so long. He's a joy to work with."

Speaking about Fighter, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot. For the role, he trained and shot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in the film. Paying a tribute to India's armed forces, Fighter will hit cinemas on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024.

