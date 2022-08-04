Hrithik Roshan gives a sneak peek into his extensive training sessions for Fighter; fans are SHOCKED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Apart from his stellar acting skills, Hrithik is the fittest actor in the industry. His fitness goals have always managed to astonish and inspire his fans. Currently, the star is preparing for his upcoming film Fighter and the insides that he is sharing don't fail to drop our jaws. The actor who has recently wrapped the shoot of Vikram Vedha is preparing for his forthcoming film Fighter. Taking to his social media, he shared a bunch of throwback pictures where he can be seen preparing for his film along with his trainer. The actor looked super toned and fans are finding it hard to take their eyes off him. In the caption, he wrote "@krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe. I'm not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback."

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen jogging along the beach side with his trainer Kris Gethin. The actor's chiseled body is to die for. In no time, netizns bombarded his post with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "You are always hot." Another said, "Hottest guy in the world." A fan also said, "Run for your life."

About Fighter

Hrithik is collaborating with Siddharth Anand for Fighter. The duo earlier worked in Bang Bang featuring Katrina Kaif and Jaaved Jaffrey. Fighter will also star actress Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit thatres on September 28, 2023. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action. 'Fighter' will be made on a massive scale for a global audience.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

Apart from Fighter, Hrithik will also be seen in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also have Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles.

