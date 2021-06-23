Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan announces Krrish 4 with teaser video,‘Let’s see what the future brings’ | WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with an exciting update on the occasion of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish clocking fifteen years. To mark the milestone Hrithik promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Instagram which saw him in his superhero avatar.

The first film, Koi Mil Gaya, directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013.

Krrish follows the story of Krishna, the son of the previous film's protagonist Rohit, who inherits his father's superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra's official team page on Twitter also shared clips from the film to celebrate fifteen years of Krrish.

In 2018, Rakesh Roshan had announced that the fourth film in the "Krrish" franchise will release on Christmas 2020.

Earlier in an interview, Hrithik said the shoot will begin on the fourth installment of Krrish after War, which released in 2019. "Right after 'War', I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Hrithik had told PTI in 2019.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no update on the film until today's tweet by the lead star.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama Fighter.

