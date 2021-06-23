38 years of Woh Saat Din: Anil Kapoor shares now vs then pics as he takes trip down the memory lane

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR 38 years of Woh Saat Din: Anil Kapoor shares now vs then pics as he takes a trip down the memory lane

Anil Kapoor's film Woh Saat Din completes 38 years of its release. The film also marked Anil's debut in the Bollywood industry. The film which narrated the story of love, sacrifice and heartbreak became one of the most popular films of its times. Marking the occasion, Anil took a trip down the memory lane and shared a recent black-and-white picture with a still from the 1983 film. He wrote in the caption, "I"वो सात दिन को रिलीज़ हुए आज 38 साल हो गए।और इन 38 सालों में आप सब ने मुझे सफलता की शिखर पर रखा। बस ऐसे ही अगले 38 सालो तक मुझे अपना प्यार देते रहें।मै कोशिश करूँगा की अपनी मेहनत और आपके प्यार से मै ऐसे ही इस शिखर पर बरकरार रहूँ। Thank you!"

Actor and Anil's nephew Arjun Kapoor also penned a heartfelt along with a poster of the film and celebrated the milestone. He lauded father Boney Kapoor for creating a film with a love story so ahead of its time.

When Woh Saat Din turned 37 last year, Anil Kapoor penned a long note on going through ups and downs in his career. Sharing stills and a poster of the film on Instagram, he wrote, “Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time (sic).”

“Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone (sic)", he added.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Anil also has Takht and Animal in the pipeline.