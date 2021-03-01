Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNSHARMA How will Choocha be in 'Fukrey 3?' Know from Varun Sharma himself!

Reprising his fan-favourite character Choocha from "Fukrey" is a tall order for actor Varun Sharma, who says he will have to start afresh to play the role when he begins shooting for the third installment in the buddy comedy film franchise. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set film series follows four friends -- played by Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money. The team is expected to start shooting for "Fukrey 3" in April and Sharma said the only way to navigate the expectations of fans is to not become complacent.

"Choocha has become my identity, it has given me everything that I have got in my career. To get back to it is thrilling, but also slightly daunting. I have to unlearn everything that I have learnt these past eight years for 'Fukrey 3'. I can't take it for granted," the 31-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Sharma, who made his debut with "Fukrey", said he was a clean slate when he starred as the inane, quirky Choocha in the first film of the series, which released in 2013.

"When I did the film, I didn't know anything. Then as you go along, you learn certain tricks. But now the challenge would be to let go of that, go back to basics and start afresh," he added.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the first part of the film went on to become a sleeper hit and was followed by a 2017 sequel "Fukrey Returns".

Sharma said the franchise was a stepping stone for the entire cast. "It is special for all of us. It's a character I made my debut with, a film which has given me the acceptance I have today. The third part continues the spirit of 'Fukrey'. It has a fantastic, fun script and it is going to be a complete madcap entertainer."

Last year, Lamba announced that the script of "Fukery 3" is complete and the film would mark the return of its primary cast, also starring Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Apart from "Fukrey 3", Sharma will also be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's comedy "Cirkus", six years after the duo worked in "Dilwale". The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Sharma, who features alongside actor Ranveer Singh in "Cirkus", said the film's journey has been "magical". "I have such a mad, crackling chemistry with Ranveer. What I realised working with him is that he is as phenomenal a person as he is a performer. I have found a brother in him.

"The film is also special because I reunite with Rohit sir. It's a crazy world which he has created, but one which is beautiful, with a lot of heart and soul," he added.

Sharma is looking forward to the release of the horror-comedy "Roohi", directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, "Roohi" is scheduled to be released on March 11.