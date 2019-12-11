Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
Hina Khan steals the show as Priyank Sharma's bride in this BTS photo from Ranjhana song

Arijit Singh's next song Raanjana will feature Bigg Boss 11 BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in the video.

New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2019 14:32 IST
Hina Khan shared a BTS picture from the sets of song Raanjhana

Hina Khan will soon be coming with a new song that features with her with Priyank Sharma. The actress gave a glimpse of the song as she unveiled the teaser yesterday and now, she has shared some BTS pictures from the shoot of the song Raanjahana. Taking to her Instagram, Hina shared her pictures wearing a red bridal dress with golden prints. Hina Khan's look was completed with some heavy bridal jewellery that included necklace, bangles, earing. Hina's chose to wear light make up as she looked ravishing in the picture.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Hina wrote, "From the sets of Raanjhana.."

From the sets of Raanjhana..🌹

Hina Khan will be teaming up with her Bigg Boss 11 BFF Priyank Sharma in Raanjana. The duo who featured in the 11th season of Bigg Boss is known to be sharing a very close bond with each other. The song has been shot in the scenic location of Rajasthan and the teaser promises it to be a visual treat with the soothing voice of Arijit Singh.

Hina Khan who was last seen in the role of Komolika in Kausautii Zidagii Kay will also be seen in the second season of web series Damaged 2. The web series featuring Hina and Adhyayan Suman will be streamed on OTT platform Hungama Play.

