Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Himachal women's panel writes to NCW over actress Kangana Ranaut issue

The Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to the national women’s panel, urging it to take up the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" with appropriate authorities. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old actor. Writing to the National Commission for Women (NCW), state body Member Secretary Sandeep Negi said they have taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the "incidents of harassment" of Ranaut at the hands of officials from the BMC, Mumbai Police and political leaders.

As this is a well-known fact that Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh, this commission intends to take up the issue with your office for taking up the matter with appropriate authorities, the Himachal panel said. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

On the other hand, Asha Ranaut, mother of actress Kangana Ranaut, has thanked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for providing Y-plus category security to her daughter even as her tussle with Shiv Sena leaders escalates. Asha added that the gesture has made her a BJP supporter now.

In a video interview with The Tribune, Asha Ranaut said in Hindi: "The blessings of the entire country are with Kangana. I am proud that my daughter has always stood for the truth. I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are not even associated with that party (BJP), we were from the Congress. My grandfather-in-law was a member of the Congress party. Even though they (BJP) knew that we were from the Congress from the beginning, they supported us."

She added: "Amit Shah supported us and gave security to my daughter. I also thank Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Just see what happened there (in Mumbai). If my daughter did not have security, God knows what would have happened to her."

When they broke my office, mom’s warning face flashed before my eyes “ KAHA THA MAINE” haven’t taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/jHnr46FKfd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage