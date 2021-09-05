Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Big B, Madhuri Dixit to Esha Deol, celebs remember their gurus and extend wishes

Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2021, a number of Bollywood as well as Television celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Deol, Arshi Khan and others took to social media to remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to their fans.

New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2021 11:47 IST
September 5 marks Teachers' Day which is celebrated in order to mark the birthday of academician, philosopher and second Indian president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Counted amongst one of the greatest philosophers of our country, he taught why education is important. On his day, people all over the country celebrate the hard work of teachers and their role in the all-over development of an individual. Just like any other occasion, on Teachers' Day as well wishes came pouring in over social media from a number of Bollywood as well as Television celebrities including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Deol, Arshi Khan and others.

Have a look at how the stars remembered their teachers/gurus and extended warm wishes to their fans.

 

 

    Megastar Chiranjeevi's Teachers' Day post on Twitter

    He tweeted, "Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!"

    Hema Malini wishes Teachers' Day to fans

    She shared a post and wrote, "Wishing all our great teachers over the years who have mentored us and taught us so much in life Happy Teachers Day!"

    Suniel Shetty says a BIG thank you to teachers

    He wrote, "A big thank you to all the gurus who’ve taught me life lessons. While everyday is teachers' day for me, let's celebrate today with a thanks and a salute! To life. #happyteachersday."

    Kiara wishes teachers who shape us to be who we are today!

    The 'Shershaah' actress tweeted, "Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday."

    Juhi Chawla's post on Teachers' Day 2021

    Juhi tweeted, "Listened to Shivani Didi this morning , and it sorted my clouded thoughts . Just feeling so grateful to all our teachers and Gurus for the simple profound knowledge they share ."

    Taapsee Pannu wishes coach on Teachers' Day 2021

    Actor Taapsee Pannu finds her coach Nooshin Al Khadeer an important pillar behind her journey in the film 'Shabaash Mithu'. On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Sunday, Taapsee took out a moment to pay tribute to Nooshin, who gave former cricket training. "Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you Nooshin for bringing out the best in me! Happy Teachers Day," she wrote on Instagram Story. Alongside the note, Taapsee posted a video featuring images of Nooshin and Taapsee from the latter's training session.

    Who's Arshi Khan's inspiration on Teachers' Day 2021?

    Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter. She says: "People were urging me to take back my decision to learn wrestling at this point in life. But Khali has made me strong enough to live a life of dreams. He made me trust myself and I feel blessed to find a new teacher in life. Apart from wrestling, there is a lot more to learn from The Great Khali."

     

    What Madhuri Dixit wrote on Teachers' Day 2021

    The 'Dhak Dhak' girl wrote, "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay."

    Sharad Kelkar wish his mother, wife & daughter on Teachers' Day

    Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote a heartfelt post that read, "I salute the way you inspired and motivated me in the toughest times of my life. On this Teacher's Day, I want to thank you for teaching me the true meaning of hard work & determination, and the importance of family that keeps you to stay grounded. Dedicated to the greatest teachers of my life - my Mom, my Wife and my Daughter. Happy Teacher's Day."

    Mahesh Babu thanks father on Fathers' Day 2021

    The actor shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey. #TeachersDay."

    Soha Ali Khan's post on Tecahers' Day

    Soha shared a video and wrote alongside, "To all who have taught me and continue to teach me - and now to those who are teaching my daughter - we thank you and wish you a very #happyteachersday."

    Farah Khan shares glimpse of #TeachersDay special episode of KBC 13

    Farah, who is COVID positive at the moment shared picture with Big B and Deepika Padukone from the sets of KBC 13 and wrote, "U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot."

    Esha wishes mother Hema Malini on Teachers' Day

    On the occasion of Teachers' Day, actor Esha Deol penned a special note for her mother and veteran star Hema Malini. Thanking the Dream Girl of Bollywood for teaching her valuable lessons of life, Esha wrote, "From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it's all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher."

    Alongside the message, Esha posted two pictures. The first image is from Esha's childhood. In that particular image, we can see Esha sitting on Hema's lap. The second photograph features the mother-daughter duo sharing smiles with each other.

