Gangubai Kathiawadi row: Alia Bhatt & 2 others get relief as High Court extends stay on summons

Highlights Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt February 18, 2022

The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Kamathipura

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday (December 22) extended the stay granted on proceedings in a criminal defamation suit filed against Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, in connection with the upcoming Hindi film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. A single bench of Justice SK Shinde extended the interim stay that the HC had granted in August this year.

Bhatt and the others had moved the HC against the summons issued against them earlier this year by a magistrate court after one Babuji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, alleged some portions of the film were defamatory and tarnished the image of his late mother, a powerful madam from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.

On Wednesday, Justice Shinde said Shah had failed to prove so far that he was Kathiawadi's legally adopted son. The HC said the issue deserved attention since, in a defamation suit, only one's close relatives or family members have the right to raise a grievance.

The bench said prima facie (on the face of it), a case was made out for the grant of interim relief to Bhatt and the others, and stayed the proceedings and summons against them till further hearing of their plea in the HC.

