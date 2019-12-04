Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan win big, see complete winners' list (Pics)

The 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night which witnessed the presence of several faces from B-town. Right from Malaika Arora to Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon among others, the ladies surely made heads turn in their glamorous outfits. The men were not far behind either as Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao among others put their best feet forward at the awards night. Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others won big at the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019. Have a look at the complete winners' list here:
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Winners' list
Risk Taker of the Year
Rajkummar Rao
Emerging Face of Fashion
Ananya Panday
Woman of Style & Substance
Dia Mirza
Fit & Fabulous
Kriti Sanon
Hotstepper of the Year (Female)
Kiara Advani
Hotstepper of the Year (Male)
Kartik Aaryan
The Specialist
Manish Malhotra
Diva of the Year
Malaika Arora
Trailblazer of Fashion
Karan Johar
Most Stylish Star (Female)
Alia Bhatt
Most Stylish Star (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Style Icon
Saif Ali Khan
Most Glamorous Star (Female)
Anushka Sharma
Most Glamorous Star (Male)
Varun Dhawan
