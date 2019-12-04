Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan win big, see complete winners' list (Pics)

The 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night which witnessed the presence of several faces from B-town. Right from Malaika Arora to Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon among others, the ladies surely made heads turn in their glamorous outfits. The men were not far behind either as Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao among others put their best feet forward at the awards night. Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others won big at the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019. Have a look at the complete winners' list here:

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Winners' list

Risk Taker of the Year

Rajkummar Rao

Emerging Face of Fashion

Ananya Panday

Woman of Style & Substance

Dia Mirza

Fit & Fabulous

Kriti Sanon

Hotstepper of the Year (Female)

Kiara Advani

Hotstepper of the Year (Male)

Kartik Aaryan

The Specialist

Manish Malhotra

Diva of the Year

Malaika Arora

Trailblazer of Fashion

Karan Johar

Most Stylish Star (Female)

Alia Bhatt

Most Stylish Star (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Style Icon

Saif Ali Khan

Most Glamorous Star (Female)

Anushka Sharma

Most Glamorous Star (Male)

Varun Dhawan

