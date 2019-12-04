Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan win big, see complete winners' list (Pics)

Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others won big at the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019. Have a look at the complete winners' list here:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2019 7:31 IST
The 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night which witnessed the presence of several faces from B-town. Right from Malaika Arora to Sunny LeoneAlia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon among others, the ladies surely made heads turn in their glamorous outfits. The men were not far behind either as Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao among others put their best feet forward at the awards night. Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others won big at the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019. Have a look at the complete winners' list here:

Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019: Winners' list

Risk Taker of the Year

Rajkummar Rao

Emerging Face of Fashion
Ananya Panday

Woman of Style & Substance
Dia Mirza

Fit & Fabulous
Kriti Sanon

Hotstepper of the Year (Female)
Kiara Advani

Hotstepper of the Year (Male)
Kartik Aaryan

The Specialist
Manish Malhotra

Diva of the Year
Malaika Arora

Trailblazer of Fashion
Karan Johar

Most Stylish Star (Female)
Alia Bhatt

Most Stylish Star (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana

Style Icon
Saif Ali Khan

Most Glamorous Star (Female)
Anushka Sharma

Most Glamorous Star (Male)
Varun Dhawan

