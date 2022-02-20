Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan's mom describes marriage ceremony 'surreal'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan with family at Farhan-Shibani's wedding

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19

The couple exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday (February 19) in a Christian wedding. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents -- Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pinkie shared a selfie of herself, dressed in an orange and ivory suit.

Describing the wedding, she wrote, "It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient .......God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar. congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!"

Videos and pictures of the ceremony have been doing rounds on social media, including a clip of the couple, shaking a leg with the guests. In the video, Hrithik, dressed in a white kurta and light pink jacket, can be seen grooving to the 'Dil Chahta Hai' title song with Farah. For the wedding, the couple dressed in black-and-red outfits. While Shibani looked stunning in a red tulle gown with a veil, Farhan complemented her in a black tuxedo suit. The bride opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.

The Mehendi and Haldi ceremony of the couple took place on February 17 with only close friends and family in attendance including Shaban Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar.

While keeping mum for quite some time, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018. If media reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time.