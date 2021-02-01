Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHAR KAPOOR Fans gush over young Hrithik Roshan from Tusshar Kapoor's throwback post on mom's birthday

Taking to the his Instagram account, Tusshar Kapoor shared a throwback picture to post a birthday message for his mother, producer Shobha Kapoor. In the monochrome photo Tusshar's mother can be seen feeding him a piece of cake. But fans couldn't take their eyes off of a young Hrithik Roshan, whom they spotted in that picture alongside Tusshar. Many users even pointed out how cute and innocent the actor looked during his childhood.

Sharing an old black-and-white picture, Tusshar captioned, "Happy birthday mom....gratitude...every single day!!"

See his post here:

Several Bollywood celebrities flooded Tusshar's post with sweet birthday wishes for Shobha. Esha Deol dropped a heart emoji, while

Neelam Kothari wrote "Happy birthday Shobha aunty."

On the other hand, noticing Hrithik, fans wrote, "I can see @hrithikroshan looking in camera." Another said, "Is that Hrithik Roshan right in front ?? Looks like him!!"

"The kid staring at the camera is looking like @hrithikroshan," asserted a user.

Meanwhile, Tusshar's sister and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, also took to social media to post a birthday wish for their mother. In the video, Ekta asked her mother why she is so 'bossy'. Shobha replied, "Because I love you and I have to take care of you."

On Ekta's post, Neena Gupta commented, "Happy birthday to your mom, she's amazing." Mouni Roy said "Happy happy birthday. Lots of love." Actor Rahul Dev said "A very Happy & Blessed birthday to her!"

Take a look: