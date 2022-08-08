Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim shares adorable pics with actor as she wishes him on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAZRIYAFAHADH Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil turned a year older today (August 8) and to make his day special his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim left no stone unturned. She made sure to make the memorable for the Pushpa actor. She shared a series of pictures from the actor's birthday celebrations. She also penned a heartfelt note in the caption. "Happy birthday Mr.Husband. Aging like a fine wine. Getting better with age. The best is yet to come."

Take a look:

In the pictures, they both can be seen cutting a delicious chocolate cake. Fahadh can also be seen sporting a 40-year-old badge. The backdrop was decorated with balloons and a happy birthday string. What caught everyone's attention was Nazriya's red cap with Fahadh's initials 'FaFa' written on it. Indeed, the pictures scream happiness.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Nazriya's post was bombarded with sweet birthday wishes from fans. One of them wrote, "Wish u Happy birthday Sir....All the best upcoming movies." Another said, "Many many more happy returns of the day bro." A fan also commented, "Best Couple."

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also wished the actor through a beautiful post. He wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday Shanu. !! May you scale greater heights and wish you and nachu more travel and memories and everything you dream of !!."

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming films

This year has proved to be very special for Fahadh Faasil on the professional front as the actor has proved his acting prowess in several hits including Allu Arjun's pan India film Pushpa, Malayankunju and Kamal Haasan’s action entertainer Vikram which garnered massive success at the box office. His survival thriller ‘Malayankunju’ is all set to stream on OTT platform from August 11 onwards.

