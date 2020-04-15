Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive: Actress Zoa Morani to get yoga tips on coronavirus recovery with Swami Ramdev

Actress Zoa Morani was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus on April 13.She took to her Instagram stories to announce the good news with a selfie. In the picture, Zoa is seen wearing a surgical mask, with hospital staff wearing hazmat suits visible in the background.” The Bhaag Johnny actress, is all set to come live on India TV tomorrow morning at 8 am where she will interact with Yog guriu Swami Ramdev and learn yoga tips on coronavirus recovery.

Know how to keep your lungs strong and immunity high to avoid #Coronavirus relapse with Swamy Ramdev and @zoamorani who has recovered from covid-19. Tune in to India TV tomorrow at 8am. #Yoga #covidrecovery #LockdownWithIndiaTV@yogrishiramdev @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi pic.twitter.com/bmyP9oXwdt — India TV (@indiatvnews) April 15, 2020

Zoa Morani also shared the news on her Instagram and said, "Yoga has been a way of life since 6 years for me thanks to the Mindblowing discovery #SuveerBalvi at #AshtangaYogaMumbai and helped me immensely in all spheres of life ..through my symptoms and recovery too . Pranayam /breathing exercises ( which i have done religiously for 6 years now ) kept the fear at bay and gave oxygen to my lungs , which is probably why my symptoms were manageable for 21 days ! Tomorrow morning at 8 am on @indiatvnews Swamy ji will be showing us 3 simple breathing techniques that can be done at home for everyone to keep those lungs strong and immunity high ... @indiatvnews @swaamiramdev #YogaSeHoga #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona".

For the uninitiated, Zoa Morani made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's production venture 'Always Kabhi Kabhi'. Also featuring Ali Fazal in on of lead roles, the film released in 2011 and bombed at the box-office. She later featured in films like 'Mastaan' and 'Bhaag Johnny'. In 2018, she made her digital debut with Zee5's 'Akoori' and was last seen in 'Bhoot Purva' in 2019 which streamed on the same OTT platform.

Before making her acting debut, she also worked as an Assistant Director for 'Om Shaanti Om' and 'Halla Bol'.

