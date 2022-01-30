Who is Saba Azad, the mystery girl spotted with Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the mystery girl spotted with the actor on a dinner date

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines after he got clicked hand in hand with a mystery girl on Saturday. The duo was papped after a dinner date at Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. While Hrithik was dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a pair of cargo pants and a blue jacket, his mystery girl sported a black top and beige pants. Now, the rumours have it that the girl was Bollywood actress Saba Azad.

Fans have been wondering who the mystery girl is and have flooded social media with questions like, "Who is it? We must know!!!" or "Girlfriend? Name??" Many fans expressed that they are happy that Hrithik Roshan has started dating again, others were curious if it was true.

Who is Saba Azad?

A fan guessed that the girl exiting the restaurant with Hrithik Roshan is Saba Azad. She is a Bollywood actress and made her debut in 2008 with the film 'Dil Kabaddi.' She is also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' that released in 2021. Saba was earlier rumoured to be dating Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah's son, Imaad Shah.

This is the first time that Hrithik and Saba were spotted together. While the rumours are rife about their dating, the duo hasn't confirmed or denied the speculations.

Hrithik Roshan has been divorced from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan for a long time but the two are cordial with each other. They are frequently seen together during celebrations at each other houses. They also have two sons together-- Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik treated his fans with the first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. Hrithik took to Instagram and unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and moustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and stared at the camera lens. "VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image.

Also, he will be masking up again for "Krrish 4". The hit franchise began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya", followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013).