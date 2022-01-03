Ekta Kapoor tests COVID positive 'despite taking all precautions'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has tested COVID 19 positive despite taking all necessary precautions. The Indian television and film producer informed the same by sharing a post on Instagram. Ekta, who was honoured with Padma Shri last year shared that despite taking all necessary precautions she caught the virus and requested those who came in contact with her to get tested.

"Despite taking all precautions I've tested positive for COVID 19," she wrote in a statement, adding, " I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is all set to crank it up a notch in 2022 with more than 24 projects in the pipeline. Some of the projects have been shot and are ready to release while some are still at the development stage. Ekta is set to work with some of the biggest names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta and many more in the coming year.

Talking about the 2022 content calendar, Ekta says, "I am very excited to announce that my team and I are all set to release more than 24 projects in 2022. We have some amazing content ready to release across various platforms be it theatres, web shows or TV channels."

ALTBalaji, which is the digital arm of Ekta's production house will dole out projects like '#hashtagwarss', 'Verdict 2', 'Mentalhood S2', 'Apharan 2', 'Bois Locker Room', 'Class of 2021', 'Baarish 3', 'Band aid', 'Paurashpur Season 2', 'Bank Heist', 'A Cold Mess' and 'Farrey'.

In the TV space, shows like 'Naagin 6', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2', 'Kahan Hum Chale', 'Itna Karo na mujhe pyaar 2' will be broadcast soon.

Coming to films, Balaji Motion Pictures's slate looks packed with interesting projects like 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Freddy', 'U turn', Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller, 'Jersey', 'Goodbye', 'KTina', 'Shehzada', 'Shootout at Byculla', 'Dobaara' and 'LSD 2'.