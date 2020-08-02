Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTMEMORIES Disha Salian's suicide will reveal truth of the conspiracy linked to Sushant's death, says Simi Garewal

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Patna police station, the case has taken a new turn. The late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has made a few claims and one of them is related to Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death by suicide. The lawyer said Disha’s death did have an impact on the actor’s mental health condition. Now, former actress and talk show host Simi Garewal says that an investigation into the death of Disha Salian will uncover the ‘conspiracy’ behind his death.

Taking to Twitter, Simi Garewal wrote, “#DishaSalian death must be investigated. Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now..”

#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can't be stopped now..🙏 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleged Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for abetment of suicide, cheating the actor mentally and financially. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

