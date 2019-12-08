Bollywood's 'Veeru' Dharmendra celebrates his 84th birthday, Esha, Ahana & Bobby Deol pen heartfelt wishes

Bollywood's Veeru, actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 84th birthday today, on the 8th of December. The actor, who is known for as one of the most popular stars of yesteryear, is a recipient of India's third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. On veteran actor Dharmendra's 84th birthday on Sunday, his children including Bobby Deol and Esha Deol penned heartfelt wishes for him on social media. Sharing a picture from his childhood, Bobby took to Instagram and wrote: "Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa."

In the black and white image, the little Bobby is seen smiling while sitting alongside his father Dharmendra.

Daughter Esha wished for her father's good health on his special day.

"Happy birthday papa ...love you ! Stay blessed, happy and healthy always," she wrote.

Dharmendra's youngest child Ahana Deol also posted an adorable wish for her father.

"I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I've learned how to love and you do that best without a lesson or advice. It's just natural. I love you so deeply. Happy birthday, my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best," Ahana posted.

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense "Bandini" and "Satyakam" to potboilers like "Raja Jani" and "Pratigya", and as a comic artist with perfect timing in "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

Talking about his personal life, he got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 while he was just 19 years old. They both share two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and also has two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

But after joining the film industry, he married actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra has two daughters -- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Hema Malini.