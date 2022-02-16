Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHANUSH Dhanush's first post after divorce with Aishwarya Rajinikanth featured THIS person!

South superstar Dhanush recently gained limelight when he announced his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth on social media. Well, the actor finally made his first social media post after the announcement on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Dhanush treated fans with a picture of himself along with his son Yathra Dhanush from the sets of the film 'Naane Varuven' directed by Selvaraghavan. In the candid photo, the father-son duo can be seen posing with the setting sun in the backdrop. Dhanush could be seen helping his son with his hair. In the caption posted alongside, he wrote, "Now, where have I seen this before? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven."

As soon as Dhanush shared the post, it caught the attention of his fans. In just a few hours, the picture got over six lakh likes. Fans commented with heart emojis and even spoke about how alike the two of them look. For those unversed, Dhanush and his son Yathra are currently in Ooty.

See the post here:

Coming back to the actor, he was recently spotted during 'Vaathi' shoot in Hyderabad. He was seen enjoying a big lunch at the very famous 1980 Military Hotel.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth tied the knot in the year 2004 and are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga. The couple announced the end of their 18-year-long marriage and shared a joint separation statement on their respective social media handles.

It read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwarya Rajinikanth."

On the professional front, Dhanush's last screen appearance was in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Next up, he has action thriller Maaran, co-starring Malavika Mohan in the pipeline.