Dhanush congratulates 'friend' Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in latest tweet; fan says 'Kanye take notes'

After fighting a tough battle with COVID19, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa resumed work with full power. Her song Payani was released on Thursday (March 17). Following this, Aishwaryaa's ex-husband Dhanush congratulated her on Twitter. Describing her as 'friend,' the actor wrote, ""Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Reacting to his tweet, Aishwaryaa said, "Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed."

Soon after the tweet, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's fan chimed in the comment section to shower the couple with love. A user wrote, "Dhanush.. without any other controversial word. This is how we shold behave in public. Well handled sis." Another said," Aishwaryaa Mam still keeps her name as Aishwaryaa.R. Dhanush & both of them being matured post divorce." Meanwhile, a user also took a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce and commented, "Kanye should take notes." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, megastar Rajinikanth tweeted, "Happy to release #Payani, music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya, who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush... god bless .. love you".

Mahesh Babu also congratulated Aishwaryaa for the song and tweeted, "Congratulations @ash_r_dhanush on your directorial comeback! Enjoyed every bit of the song! #Sanchari"

Meanwhile, Payani is a multilingual song, directed by Aishwaryaa. It has been released in four languages--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as Payani, Sanchari, Yatrakkaran, and Musafir. ALSO READ: Mixed Emotions! Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth resumes work post Covid recovery, shares pic from Day 1

In December, Aishwaryaa made headlines with the news of her separation from husband and actor Dhanush. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Twitter handle and posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," it continued.