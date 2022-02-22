Mixed Emotions! Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth resumes work post Covid recovery, shares pic from Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's instagram post

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has resumed work after being recovered from Covid19. She took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her 'worklife' post recovery. Dropping a couple of photos from the the sets of her upcoming music video, she wrote "The joy in handling one of these beauties after years ….the picture talks for itself ! Mixed emotions to be back at work …day one was well done #vishnucinematographer The #janimaster @pprernaarora and my four awesome singers ! Can’t thank you all enough @anirudhofficial @ankittiwari @ranjithkg #sagar."

Earlier, Aishwaryaa jetted off to Hyderabad for the shooting of her music video, when she had tested positive for the virus and had to be hospitalised. Taking to her Instagram, Aishwaryaa informed everyone about her diagnosis. "Tested positive even after all the precautions..got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022. We will see what more is that you have in store for me," she wrote.

In December, Aishwaryaa made headlines with the news of her separation from husband and actor Dhanush. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Twitter handle and posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," it continued.

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa announced her music video on Valentine's Day. The song will be released in four languages, according to her post.