Deewaar art director Marutirao Kale dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale passed away at the age of 92 due to Covid-19 complications. He breathed his last in Mumbai on May 26. In his four-decade-long career in Bollywood Marutirao designed sets for more than 100 iconic Hindi films.

His daughter Meena Kapadia confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, “My father had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7, we had admitted to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, but he passed away in the night of May 26.”

Before getting into art direction, Marutirao worked as a carpenter on film sets including Mughal-e-Azam (1960). He was picked up by the London Film Production Ltd as an assistant art director in 1983. Later, he started working as an independent art director. He designed sets for more than 100 Hindi films.

Some of his most famous works include Sunil Dutt and Sadhana’s Mera Saaya (1966), Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah (1972), Manoj Kumar and Saira Banu’s Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewaar (1975), Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer (1982) and Dance Dance (1987), Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi’s Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar’s Saudagar (1991) among others.