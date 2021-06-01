Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Actor says wife ‘smashed her head on wall’ & later blamed him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN MEHRA Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Case: Actor says wife Nisha Rawal ‘smashed her head on wall’ & blamed him

Television actor Karan Mehra who played the role of Naitik in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was arrested late on Monday night for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife Nisha Rawal, was granted bail on Tuesday morning. Nisha had filed a complaint in the Goregaon (Mumbai) police station alleging that after an argument, Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head. However, Karan claimed that Nisha herself hurt her, is bipolar and is demanding huge alimony.

After getting bailed, Karan said that Nisha herself ‘smashed her head on the wall’ after the alimony discussions between them failed. He also revealed that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar five-six years ago.

Talking to HT Karan said, "Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life, spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’."

He also added, "Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Karan had also said that her brother demanded a huge alimony amount, which was not possible for him to pay. Karan said that he is heartbroken as he never wanted his marriage to come at this stage. He added, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.”

News of trouble brewing in their relationship surfaced last month. While Karan and his wife Nisha Rawal declined rumours of trouble in marriage.

Karan and Nisha, who have been married for 9 years and known each other for 14 years, have a son. The two met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish in 2017.