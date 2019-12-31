Deepika Padukone trying Priya Prakash Varrier's viral wink leaves her overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone shared 'DPism' video on her Insta where she was seen trying Priya Prakash Varrier wink

Actress Deepika Padukone who is all set for the release of her next film Chhapaak has been actively promoting the film. Chhapaak has already created quite a buzz and glimpse of Deepika's performance in the trailer of the film and only raised our expectations. Deepika recently took to her Instagram to share a 'DPism' video that’s apparently from the first day of the film's shoot. The video starts with Deepika in conversation with director Meghna Gulzar and does a wink as she looks into the camera. The video end with a message saying, " Get that Priya Varrier"

Sharing the video Deepika wrote, “Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

The video became a fan moment for Priya Varrier who couldn’t control her excitement as DP tried her trademark wink. Reacting to the video, Priya wrote, ", “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.”

Deepika's next Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika will be seen in special prosthetic makeup for her look in the film. The film has been an emotional journey for the actress. Talking about her in the film Deepika in an interview with Harper Bazaar India said, "I'd say it's the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am an extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days." The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News