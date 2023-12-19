"Now I get 3 of you?" Deepika Padukone's hilarious reaction to Ranveer Singh's wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika's hilarious reaction to Ranveer's wax statues

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the news these days. Recently, not one but two wax statues of the actor have been installed in Madame Tussauds Museum in London. Ranveer had shared some glimpses of this on his Instagram account, which is going viral. It can be seen in the pictures that Ranveer is seen posing with both his wax statues. There has been a flood of comments on this post of the actor. From fans to celebs, everyone is congratulating the actor on this special achievement. But it was his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's reaction that grabbed the most attention.

Deepika Padukone's hilarious reaction to husband Ranveer Singh's wax statues

Ranveer Singh shared several photos of his wax statues on Instagram. "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there," the Gully Boy actor wrote in the caption.

Deepika Padukone, who is known to write funny comments on Ranveer's pictures didn't get left behind this time too. "Now I get 3 of you!?!?" wrote DP. She has also posted heart emoticons with her comment. Apart from Deepika, her younger sister and professional golfer, Anisha Padukone wrote 'Apna time aagya,' on her brother-in-law's post.

See the Instagram post here:

Also Read: Dunki vs Salaar advance booking report: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses' Prabhas starrer

Talking about Ranveer's work front, he will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. Apart from Ranveer, Deepira Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Singh, and Akshay Kumar will also be in important roles in Singham Again. On the other hand, Deepika is gearing up her big releases like Sidharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, for January 2024.

​

Latest Entertainment News