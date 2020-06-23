Deepika Padukone calls out paparazzi for posting Sushant Singh Rajput's videos without his family's consent

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE,SUSHANTSINGH Deepika Padukone calls out paparazzi for posting Sushant Singh Rajput's videos

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been active on Instagram, talking about mental health awareness after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has always been vocal about depression and had shared her story with the public. Along with opening up about depression, the actress also spread awareness about the misconceptions attached to it. Recently, Deepika slammed Bollywood paparazzi for sharing videos of Sushant's body being taken to the crematorium ground from the hospital. The actress called out the paparazzi for sharing the video without his family's consent.

Deepiika Padukone reacted to the video which was captioned as, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." To this, the actress said, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?" Fans were all praise for the actress after she took a stand. One Instagram user wrote, "Well said" Many others agreed with her.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone calls out paparazzi for posting Sushant Singh Rajput's videos

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression for the last six months. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room after they found him dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment.

On the day of Sushant's death, Deepika Padukone shared a post on mental health awareness and the importance of opening up to people you are close to. She wrote, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope." Deepika has also been sharing quotes on depression regularly to create awareness about mental health issues and burst people's bubbles about it.

Recently, after immersing Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes in Ganga in Patna, his family organized a prayer meet at their home. The photos of the prayer meet show a framed cheerful photograph of Sushant adorned with flowers.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya, wrote 'Not Here Right Now'

Sushant's suicide has stirred storm in Bollywood with 'outsiders vs insiders' debate breaking the internet. Many star kids have under the radar of the netizens over nepotism and not welcoming 'outsiders' warmly in the showbiz. Actress Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and a few others have even disabled their comments section on Instagram and celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and others have deactivated their Twitter accounts to stay away from the negativity. On the other hand, Sonam had recently shared screenshots of the abuses she has been receiving after Sushant's death.

Reacting to the same, Sonam wrote, "Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments."

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

On a related note, police have been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and have interrogated all his close friends and family, including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Also, A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition and has accused Chakraborty of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

Goodbye, Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at his best memories

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage