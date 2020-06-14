BREAKING: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in his Bandra home

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in his Bandra home

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was living alone during the lockdown. Police have reached his apartment but the reason has not been revealed yet. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for a few days. According to the reports, police have informed that the actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. Just five days back, his former manager Disha Salian was found dead.

Polive investigates - LIVE UPDATES:

Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body has been taken to the hospital for post mortem.

Police have found no suicide note in the house. He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

The actor was accompanied by a few friends at the time of death. When in the morning he did not open the door, the friends broke the door and found him hanging by the fan.

Sushant used to live away from his family, he was from Bihar. Police Joint Commissioner Vinay Chaube at the spot.

Police have found some medical prescription too from his house.

In one of the first reactions, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Shocked beyond words... Sushant Singh Rajput is no more... Deeply saddened."

Sushant started his career with the Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta. With the Zee TV show, he ruled the hearts of the people for many years. His on-screen chemistry with actress Ankita Lokhnade was much appreciated by the viewers.

