RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: PK to Chhichhore, 5 movies that prove he was a powerhouse of talent

Another heartbreaking news of the year 2020! Bollywood and Television actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The shocking news of his death came just five days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. The news of his death was confirmed by Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region who informed PTI about the same and said, "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there." Sushant, who was merely 34-years-old, became a household name when he played the role of Manav in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta' after which he made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 through the film 'Kai Po Che.'

Let's remember the actor by taking a look at his five films and diverse roles he played in them:

1. MS DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY

It was the first blockbuster film of Sushant, who played the role of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic. Sushant underwent a physical transformation for the role and sported two different looks in the film. His performance was lauded by critics and the audience.

2. KAI PO CHE

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, with whom he later went on to work in Kedarnath. Sushant as cricket coach and uncompromising friend Ishaan won hearts.

3. DETECTIVE BYOMKESH BAKSHY

In Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he played the titular role. Though the film didn't have a good run at the box office, Sushant's acting in the suspense thriller and the film itself got positive reviews from the critics.

4. PK

Sushant had an extended cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster movie PK, starring Aamir Khan. Sushant enthralled audience with his charming and vulnerable character of Sarfaraz Yousuf.

5. KEDARNATH

Sushant played Muslim porter Mansoor in Abhishek Kapoor's recently released Kedarnath. Though the character was underwritten, Sushant played it with utmost honesty.

6. Chhichhore

The film which released last year, Chhichhore, proved Sushant's poweress once again. He was damn good as the young college student and also impressed us in his old age avatar.

