Sushant Singh Rajput paid more than Rs 4 lakh as rent per month, was he under financial stress?

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent shockwaves through the country. The film fraternity, fans and even political leaders are expressing shock over the 34-year-old actor's untimely death. The exact reason for his death is unknown. Although Mumbai Police has expressed a prima facie view of suicidal death, Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle has alleged a "conspiracy". The investigation is on but at the moment, all bets are off as to exact reason of his death

The actor lived in a duplex flat in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area (Bandra). Sushant Singh Rajput paid Rs 4 lakh 51 thousand in rent per month. Was the actor under financial stress? Movie star of his stature is unlikely to be in financial jeopardy but the glamour world has its pitfalls.

There are indications that Sushant Singh Rajput was severely depressed. His last Instagram post featured a photo of his mother and a touching poem.

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..." read the post.

But what was the reason behind the depression? His ex-manager Disha Salian lost her life as she fell from the balcony of her 14th floor house in Mumbai 6 days ago. Although this is being termed as suicide, police are also examining the angle of suicidal death. His longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande got engaged last week. Such developments can have a lot of bearing of anyone's mind. Financial stress can add to the agony.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has said that the actor was not under financial stress. However, the police is examining his bank accounts for any such sign.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in the bedroom located on the upper floor of his 3600 sq feet house in Bandra.

It 's heartbreaking to know about the sequence of events.

Sunday 9:30 am: Sushant Singh Rajput sealed himself in the room after having juice.

10:30 am: His cook knocked on the door to ask about luch. There was no response.

12:00 pm: The cook knocked on the door again, There was no response. This set off the alarm bells.

12:15 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister was intimated

12:50 pm: His sister arrived and tried opening the door, There was no response from inside.

1:15 pm: A locksmith was called to break the lock. When the room was opened, Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging inside the room

