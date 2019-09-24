Deepika Padukone all set to attend Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone does not want to leave us bored and is yet again all set to stun in the Paris Fashion Week for Dior. The Paris Fashion Week is happening on the 24th of September which is an occasion for designers to yet again present their collection for spring/summer 2020.

She was currently spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for France. Wearing a chic ash-grey jumpsuit, funky eyewear, quirky chains, a middle-parted sleek bun, and dewy make-up, the actress captured the attention of the paparazzi. Have a look at her pictures here:

Deepika Padukone all set to attend Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone all set to attend Paris Fashion Week

She recently attended the IIFA 2019 event which was held in Mumbai and left her fans in awe with her beautiful looks. See pictures:

The year 2020 will be special for Deepika as both her upcoming films " 83 " and " Chhapaak " are releasing in the same year and interestingly, both the characters Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev are real-life characters with the heavy background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News