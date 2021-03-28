Dance Deewane: Sanya Malhotra recalls being rejected by Dharmesh Yelande

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANYA MALHOTRA Sanya Malhotra recalls being rejected by Dharmesh Yelande

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who recently made a guest appearance on the show "Dance Deewane", recalled a time when she was rejected by choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. The choreographer, who is a judge in the dance reality show, did not select Sanya in an audition at the start of her career. Talking about the incident, she said,"Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it."

"And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film," she added.

Dharmesh congratulated Sanya for all the hard work that she had put in and applauded her for still moving on and achieving her dreams. He also said she was a great example for anyone who faces rejection and continues to forge ahead.

Meanwhile, Sanya's film "Pagglait" is being streamed on Netflix. The actress recently revealed that she wrote a journal to understand her character Sandhya's complex feelings in the film. Pagglait revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding.

Sandhya, who is struggling to mourn Astik's passing, soon discovers that her husband was in a relationship with his colleague Akansha, played by Sayani Gupta, before they got married.

Apart for this, She and actor Vikrant Massey began filming their upcoming crime-thriller "Love Hostel". The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. "Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. The film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

(With IANS Inputs)