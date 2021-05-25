Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR COVID19: Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to aid people affected by pandemic

Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in need. Now actress Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with global spiritual icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his The Art of Living Foundation to aid people suffering from Covid-19 in India. The Art of Living Foundation has launched Mission Zindagi, a pan-India volunteer-driven initiative for Covid relief.

Talking about the initiative, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: "At this juncture, it is pertinent that all of us come together and extend our hand to help restore the physical health, mental health and vibrancy of our people. Keeping this in view (we are) announcing #MissionZindagi. It will provide a platform to those who are in need of help."

Continuing the same, Bhumi added "India has been going through a critical time as we are battling the worst phase of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. At this time, it is important for all of us to unite and help each other in this moment of crisis."

She further said: "I'm deeply honoured to collaborate with Gurudev and his Art of Living's #MissionZindagi to bridge the gap between those in need with the relevant resources that can aid and help save lives. Covid Warrior is an initiative that is close to my heart and with Gurudev's help, we can now help so many more people across the country."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in "Badhaai Do". The film is the second instalment in the "Badhaai Ho" franchise. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote "Badhaai Ho."

Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

