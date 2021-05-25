Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez radiates positive vibes with stunning sun-kissed pics: You can rise up from anything

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is an avid social media user and is often seen treating fans with stunning posts on herself. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared breathtakingly beautiful pictures of herself. The sun-kissed pictures are all things gorgeous and is surely going to pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid current health crisis. The actress is seen sitting on the floor in a floral summer dress, with sunshine brushing across her face.

"You can rise up from anything," she wrote as caption, with a red heart and a flexing bicep emoji to underline her message of love and empowerment.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently showed us a new form of Yoga, called 'cat yoga.' The actress gave her yoga session a quirky spin when she was interrupted by her cat. The video captures Jacqueline practising yoga in a medium long-shot frame, even as the cat flits in and out of the frame in the near end of the camera. "Cat yoga," wrote Jacqueline, along with the video clip.

Jacqueline has been actively involved with social service amid COVID19 Pandemic. She launched her foundation named You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims at providing food and shelter to the needy. Taking to social media, she posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Also, the actress appealed to her fans and followers to spread love, kindness and sympathy at a time when nation is battling the deadly second wave of Coronavirus.

On the professional front, the actress currently has her kitty full with films. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey", and returns with Salman Khan in "Kick 2".

She will also be seen in "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh while the actress also features in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police", with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

