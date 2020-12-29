Image Source : FILE IMAGE Comedian Raju Srivastava receives death threats, approaches Home Minister Amit Shah

Chief Of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad and comedian Raju Srivastava has recently received death threats. Not only him but his advisor Ajit Saxena and PRO Garwit Narang have also been threatened on the phone call, as per India Today report. He has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to take this matter seriously. This isn't the first time when he has received threats like this as around 7 years back, Raju received threatening phone calls from Karachi and Dubai. He however, registered an FIR in Maharashtra at that time.

Sometime back, Raju Srivastav in an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, shared his views on Yogi Adityanath's plan for film city in Uttar Pradesh. Have a look at what he said here:

On the professional front, Raju began his career through stand-up comedy in talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also been a part of various Bollywood movies and even participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 3.

For those who are versed with the comedian, they know that he grabbed eyeballs with his similar looks like that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

-Further details awaited