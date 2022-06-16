BTS' Jungkook confirms return of 'Run BTS'; ARMY finally takes sigh of relief, cheers for K-pop band

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/97SARCHIVES,MAHONEYSUGA Jungkook, BTS

BTS' Jungkook has put rumours and misinformation to rest. After BTS 2022 Festa Dinner, news of the K-pop band breaking up and BTS' 'hiatus' went rampant on the Internet. Fans across the globe were in disbelief and heartbroken to learn that The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook might dismantle. However, that is not the case. While Korean music company, HYBE, which represents the K-pop band had clarified that BTS is not breaking up, ARMY needed to hear it from the members themselves and so they did it.

BTS is not disbanding

Jungkook went live on the V Live app and clarified the misunderstandings for once and all. Via a translator, he shared that the band would be working on solo projects, but that doesn't mean that they will stop working as a team. He also reiterated that BTS are not disbanding -- as they insisted during the announcement.

Run BTS will return, confirms Jungkook

The Korean star once again stated in the live that the band is just taking a new direction in planning, as they will continue shooting their "Run BTS" web series on the V Live app. The clarification came shortly after Jung Kook dropped a solo single dedicated to the group's fan 'Army' called 'My You'.

ARMY cheers for K-pop band

As Jungkook clarified the stance and confirmed the return of 'Run BTS', ARMY erupted in cheer. Twitter threads and Instagram feeds were filled with appreciation posts for the band. The fans took a sigh of relief sharing how terrified and heartbroken they were in the past 24 hours. Here's how they reacted:

What does BTS hiatus mean?

'BTS hiatus' became a rage on social media with many being confused as to what it means. While many thought it means that the band is breaking up, HYBE with a statement clarified that it is not the case. HYBE released a statement backpedaling on the use of the word "hiatus." The group had spoken in Korean in their video announcement and the word "hiatus" was used in English subtitles. "BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time," the statement said.

