Saturday, November 19, 2022
     
BTS Jin breaks record with The Astronaut, sells fastest million copies for a solo artist

BTS member Jin has collaborated with Coldplay for his latest hit single The Astronaut which has broken the record to become the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million copies.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2022 17:35 IST
BTS' Jin
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JIN BTS' Jin has broken music records with his solo release The Astronaut

K-pop superband BTS member Jin's hit The Astronaut has become the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million copies. Following the K-Pop boy band's collaboration with Chris Martin and company on the mega-hit My Universe on the band's 2021 LP 'Music of the Spheres', the 29-year-old star teamed up with the Yellow hitmakers to pen his latest track, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Astronaut has since broken a new astronomical record. It has shifted more than 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

As well as adding to the lyrics, Coldplay play on the track and Chris plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video.

Read: BTS Jungkook's best moments from Qatar fans can't have enough of

Meanwhile, Chris previously said that he doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration. The 45-year-old musician said: "I don't think we'll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us." "The journey from the first time it was mentioned - I was just like 'how could that ever work?' - to the song itself arriving and me thinking, 'that could be for BTS' - to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.

