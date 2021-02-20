Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH, ANITA HASSANANDA Bharti Singh reveals Anita Hassanandani's baby boy name; newborn is ready to accept Instagram request too

Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy recently welcomed their first child-- a baby boy. The announcement was made by daddy Rohit on social media. The dotting parents have now finalised a sweet name for their newborn kid. The little one has been named Aaravv. The couple had taken the internet by storm when they announced the pregnancy. While the parents did not make the announcement of the name themselves, comedian Bharti Singh seems to have spilled the beans in her Instagram Stories.

The comedian shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned the newborn's name and his Instagram page. The name is 'Aaravv' and guess what, the baby has his Insta account too.

After treating fans with endless maternity photos flaunting her baby bump, Anita recently shared an adorable snap to thank her fans and family for their best wishes. In the caption she wrote, “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy.”

Have a look at her post here:

On February 9, Rohit and Anita welcomed a baby boy. Announcing the news, Rohit took to Instagram with a cute picture of him and Anita. In the photo, Anita can be seen flaunting her baby bump as Rohit plants a kiss on her cheek. Alongside, he wrote, "Oh boy!"

See here:

Soon after making the announcement, Rohit shared a glimpse of the new mother in his Instgram story. The picture was shared on Instagram story and showed the couple holding hands and smiling. Along with it, he wrote, "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever."