BhaiKaBirthday trends as Salman Khan turns 56, fans shower love on their favourite superstar

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH #BhaiKaBirthday trends as Salman Khan turns 56

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27. Every year, he hosts a grand birthday celebration for his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse and today is no different. Salman Khan loves to celebrate festivals and birthdays with his family and friends. The actor has been ruling the film industry for more than 30 years now. Popularly known as Bhai, the actor has a huge fan following all over the world and fans go crazy over his action scenes, romance and charismatic personality. The Bollywood icon, who is an inspiration to millions, was showered with love and blessings from fans on social media. #BhaiKaBirthday trended on Twitter as people celebrated the occasion.

Like every year fans have gathered outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra to celebrate actor's birthday. Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse

Take a look:

Ahead of his birthday, yesterday, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. His farmhouse is close to Navi Mumbai in the Raigad district. It is located in a green, thickly forested area. He was taken to Kamothe Hospital for treatment and was discharged at 9 am today (Sunday). The superstar's health is stated to be fine now. Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse, discharged from hospital after treatment

Meanwhile, the superstar recently announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which is slated to be written by S S Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who won the Nationa Award for the best story for the original film. The actor attended a 'RRR' pre-release event where he updated his fans about the same. For the unversed, the original film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.

Also, the actor will next feature in 'Tiger 3' co-starring Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Aayush Sharma.